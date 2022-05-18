Kum & Go to Add 900 New Store Positions

Openings will be for all store roles with an emphasis on food service positions at all levels — manager, full time and part time.

Kum & Go, along with its entry into Salt Lake City and Grand Rapids, Mich., will add over 900 new store positions this year. It will also be adding positions through the implementation of its refreshed brand and new fresh food program in Des Moines, Iowa, as well as through the new stores that it will open in existing markets.

“My grandpa used to say, ‘People make the difference, and the difference is Kum & Go people.’ We are proud of the jobs and careers we offer to our associates. Competitive pay and benefits, a high internal promotion rate and a culture that is consistently recognized as one that cares about its people,” said CEO Tanner Krause.

Kum & Go launched its refreshed brand and new fresh food program last year in Little Rock, Ark. and Omaha, Neb. The new menu includes flavorful made-to-order items including grain bowls and stackers which feature premium meats and vegetables. The Des Moines and Ames, Iowa, markets are currently undergoing this transformation, which will be completed later this year. Openings will be for all store roles with an emphasis on food service positions at all levels — manager, full time and part time.

Kum & Go offers competitive wages, ranging from $14-$17 per hour for full-time store associates in the Des Moines and Ames markets. Additionally, full-time associates are offered a benefits package including weekly pay; set schedules with consistent hours; a food and beverage discount; medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k); paid time off; tuition reimbursement and career growth; and development opportunities.

Details on all opportunities can be found at the Kum & Go website. The company is also hosting numerous store hiring events where future associates can interview on location. The upcoming hiring events are as follows:

Tuesday, May 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. — 141 South Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA

Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. — 1300 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA

Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. — 2110 Guthrie Ave., Des Moines, IA

“The opportunities our new food program provides to associates who aspire to make days better for their customers and fellow associates are new and unprecedented. The elevated nature of our Food Team Manager role provides more structure and leadership to our food teams thus enhancing the development and career pathing of all associates,” said Reed Rainey, chief operating officer.

In addition to its refreshed brand and new fresh food, customers can look forward to stores opening in Salt Lake City and Grand Rapids later this year. They will continue their expansion in 2023 entering Boise, Idaho.

“Kum & Go is bringing a fresh perspective to our customers and our associates are the key to bringing that to life. As a company, we are proud to be investing in our communities to offer fresher, new stores and fresher, healthier food,” said Krause.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go plans to hire over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines market.