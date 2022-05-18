Sour Popping Candy

Hilco has announced its expanding line of popping candy with Warheads. Hilco has joined Warheads to create everyday three-pack peg bags and single packs of popping candy. Each peg bag contains three 0.24-ounce pouches, with a net weight per peg bag of 0.74 ounces per 21 grams. The sour flavors are Green Apple, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.99. The master case ships as a 48-count with four 12-count displays per case. The single packs come in the same flavors with a SRP of 99 cents. These packs ship in an 80-count master case with four 20-count displays per case.

