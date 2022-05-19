Enmarket Teams Up With Veteran Carriers to Feed Truckers

Through the Feed a Trucker Campaign, the chain will be handing out vouchers for free meals to arriving truckers.

Enmarket, along with Veteran Carriers, announced it will be offering truckers an $8 voucher for a free meal through the Feed a Trucker Campaign. The event will take place on Monday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Enmarket, located at 1264 Hwy 80 East in Pooler, Ga.

The Feed a Trucker project was initiated by Veteran Carriers to recognize the role that truckers play in keeping things going during the pandemic. During the most uncertain times at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, truckers kept gas in the pumps, food on the shelves and medicine in the pharmacies that serve the general public. It partnered with Enmarket for its fresh hot meals for truckers on the go. Every other month, they team up with a different group of volunteers to hand out $8 vouchers at the Enmarket Pine Barren location.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers. “We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated. We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.”

Matt Clements, president of Enmarket, said the convenience store chain was delighted to participate. “Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown. As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food. But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation.”

Truckers can receive their meal by pulling in to Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80 and being handed an $8 voucher that can be used towards a fresh hot meal. This is one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations and one that’s ideally suited to serving big rigs working for the Georgia Ports Authority.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.