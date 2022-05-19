Thorntons Opens New Store

This will be the chain's first store in La Vergne, Tenn.

Thorntons announced it will be opening its first store in La Vergne, Tenn., on May 20. The 5,500-square-foot store — sitting on 4.8 acres of land — is located at 559 Waldron Road. The company now operates a total of 18 stores in Tennessee.

It features a number of amenities, including:

Self-checkout

LED lighting

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen

A variety of beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and fountain beverages

Rear diesel island, limited overnight parking and the Pro Driver rewards program for professional drivers

Popeyes restaurant

When the store opens at 6 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive a free bag of Thorntons merchandise. In addition, there will be a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Event activities include music, games and giveaways. Special guests in attendance include the mayor of La Vergne, Jason Cole.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Debi Boffa, Thorntons president, will present Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the BP portfolio, operates more than 200 stores throughout Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.