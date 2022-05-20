Choice Market Takes on Tech

Choice Market’s devotion to technology innovation drives its ongoing and future projects, with efficiency and ease for the customer being top priorities.

Choice Market may be a small chain, with three locations in Denver and three set to open in Colorado, but that hasn’t stopped it from letting technology guide its path since it was founded in 2017.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Denver-based Choice Market for its dedication to convenience through frictionless modernization and its omnichannel approach to convenience retailing.

Omnichannel Approach

Choice Market began from the idea of creating an omnichannel experience in a convenience store environment.

“But with one store obviously, we had to really start small and work with existing platforms through our point-of-sale, for instance, for things like self-checkout and online ordering,” said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market.

Around 18 months ago, Choice invested in its custom omnichannel experience with a platform built solely for the business, which includes a new mobile app, web application, in-store kiosk and frictionless checkout platform. The new platform launched new procedures and training both for staff and customers.

“So all of these items, all these changes, were carefully designed with our customer in mind, in terms of providing them the most convenient experience possible,” he said.

Frictionless for the Future

Implemented in Choice’s latest location at 939 Bannock St., in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood, the frictionless platform — Choice: NOW — includes a check-in kiosk at each entrance and exit where customers can scan QR codes.

The 5,000-square-foot space holds about 3,000 SKUs, and once customers grab their items, they are free to walk out of the store. A notification is then sent confirming that a receipt will be delivered, which usually then arrives within five minutes.

Additionally, the technology allows customers to order prepared food from the store’s full kitchen ahead of time through the mobile app or through one of the kiosks or traditional point-of-sale methods.

“So it’s a really cool and unique combination of both the online ordering and the personless checkout. I think we’re one of the few in the world that have actually combined those two,” Fogarty elaborated.

Choice is looking to apply this platform to all stores after testing it in its initial location.

Choice’s app allows for order-ahead and delivery via electric vehicles of anything in the store. Its loyalty program lets customers earn points for purchases with the reward of free items and future discounts. Customers can also filter their shopping by recipes, some of which have been created by influencers and local chefs.

“We just feel that frictionless checkout is the future and it’s convenient and fits this channel extremely well,” Fogarty said.

Growth Across Applications

Choice Market plans to implement Mini-Mart, a small-format, fully autonomous market, in a number of applications, including hospitals, airports, universities and lower-income neighborhoods.

“So Choice isn’t just one thing; it really will evolve with the neighborhoods it serves. In this case, there’s a lot of communities that don’t have access to fresh food,” said Fogarty. “… So we see this as, if we can keep our overhead down and have these autonomous markets close to the point of consumption, we feel that the potentially good use case can provide these communities with much needed fruit, vegetables, perishable items, etc.”

Choice Mini-Marts will be around 200-400 square feet with 400-600 SKUs and include both refrigerated and dry products. Customers can authorize both app and traditional payment methods before entering the door. They then will shop, leave and be charged for their purchases.

Upcoming Projects

In addition to Choice’s current technological projects, the chain is looking into personalized AI product recommendation. Robot delivery and vending is also on its radar, such as at football games and tailgates.

Choice is in the early stages of implementing robotic kitchens and determining opportunities for 24/7 operating hours with prepared and customizable meals available even without kitchen staff.

Choice’s priorities in determining whether or not to pursue a new project lie in improving the customer experience, increasing the efficiency of the business and reducing the chain’s carbon footprint.

“If we can make the experience in-store very efficient and convenient and high-quality and within close proximity to where (customers) live, work or play, — that’s our strategy,” said Fogarty.