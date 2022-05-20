New POS System

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has announced the launch of Prizma, which is a point-of-sale (POS) system designed to specifically cater to a wide spectrum of fuel and convenience retailer needs. Prizma enables retailers to evolve their businesses with more payment options and flexibility, integrating alternative and traditional refueling types, providing an ecosystem of on-site payment, forecourt control solutions, connected cloud analytics and remote management solutions. Prizma is focused on delivering results to retailers in two primary areas: incremental profit through an optimized customer experience and reducing site management costs through easy on-site and remote management solutions.

