Bursting Sour Gummy Worms

Trolli is releasing Sour Bursting Crawlers, a new twist on the classic Sour Brite Crawlers. The crawlers come in Cherry-Pineapple, Blue Raspberry-Strawberry, Strawberry-Grape and Mango-Fruit Punch. Trolli is also launching a promotion where one customer will have the chance to win $50,000 after visiting the Trolli website. The company is also giving 1,000 participants free bags of the Sour Bursting Crawlers. The promotion will be available for customers until May 30. The candy is sold in three-ounce, 4.25-ounce and 6.3-ounce bags at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners.

Trolli www.trolli.com