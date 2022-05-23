Love’s Opens New Georgia Location

The travel stop chain creates 60 jobs with its new location in Springfield, Georgia.

Love’s Travel Stops opened a new store in Springfield, Ga., adding 74 truck parking spaces and 60 jobs to Effingham County. The store is located on GA-Hwy 21.

“Opening our 18th location in Georgia means giving customers better access to clean and safe places while they’re on the road,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The new Love’s in Springfield will offer plenty of fresh food, drink and snack options; travel accessories; and more for professional and four-wheel drivers.”

The location is open 24 hours a day and offers many amenities, including:

More than 14,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s (opening later)

74 truck parking spaces

70 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Six showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Ebenezer Middle School.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 36,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.