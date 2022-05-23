Pilot Flying J Launches $50,000 Fuel Giveaway

The giveaway — which can be entered from May 25-29 — offers customers the chance to win $500 Pilot gas cards.

Pilot Flying J will be giving away $50,000 in fuel savings and summer deals to celebrate National Road Trip Day on May 27, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

With more Americans anxious to make up lost vacation time, recent surveys suggest an overwhelming majority prefer driving as the leading choice for reaching their summer destinations. According to The Vacationer, 80% of Americans are going to take a road trip this summer and of those making plans for Memorial Day weekend, more than half plan to travel by car.

“When it comes to making summer memories, half the fun is how you get there,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. “Many Americans are ready to enjoy a summer getaway and we are anticipating road trips to be one of the primary ways families choose to travel this year. Pilot Flying J is excited to welcome drivers, whether they are staying closer to home or trekking cross country, as the ultimate place to stock up on road trip essentials.”

Pilot Flying J’s $50,000 fuel giveaway offers daily chances for travelers to win $500 Pilot gas cards. To enter, customers can visit Pilot Flying J’s Facebook from May 25-29.

Anticipating an increase in travel, Pilot Flying J is actively hiring more than 10,000 team members at its travel centers across the country. In March, the company announced a $1 billion initiative — New Horizons — to remodel and enhance more than 400 locations over the next few years.

Pilot Flying J is open 24/7 with more than 750 locations across North America.