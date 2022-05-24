Rutter’s Releases Spiked Tea Cooler

Rutter’s announced that it has teamed up with Lancaster Brewing Co. to create Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler, a limited-time offering (LTO) for the summer months. The launch marks the second product collaboration between York, Pa.-based convenience store chain and Lancaster Brewing Co.

The Spiked Tea Cooler will be available exclusively at Rutter’s 46 beer locations in Pennsylvania, while supplies last. The beverage, was inspired by the popular Rutter’s Tea Cooler, made by Rutter’s Dairy. A combination of tea and lemonade, the “spiked” version is brewed using the same ingredients as the original version and has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5.5%. With a taste that combines Rutter’s Classic Lemon Tea and Lemonade, Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler is aimed at adult consumers looking to relax during the summer months.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Lancaster Brewing Co., by launching our second private label beer product, in Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler,” said Sean Pfeiff, Rutter’s senior category manager. “The great customer response and enthusiasm we saw from our Chocolate Milk Stout, released for a limited time in November 2021, made the decision to work together again a no-brainer. We look forward to our customers enjoying Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler this summer.”

The Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler will be available at Rutter’s in late May and will be sold in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans for $10.99.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores, which operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 275-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.