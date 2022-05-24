Yesway Opens Three Texas Stores

This May, Yesway opened three new locations in Texas under the Allsup’s brand. The stores are located at 410 E. 11 St. in Friona, 1303 E. First Street in Hereford and 1590 Northwest Parkway in Azle. These are the latest in a previously announced series of both new-to-industry stores and major raze and rebuilds Yesway is undertaking within both the Yesway and Allsup’s portfolios.

These three new stores each feature 5,630 square feet of interior merchandising space, 28 fueling positions and are open 24 hours per day. Customers visiting these new stores will find Allsup’s burritos; a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private-label snacks; a new trucker and automotive section; fresh Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave. The stores will also include Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering more than 30 digital currencies.

To kick each of the week-long celebrations off with a bang, country music stars and Allsup’s fans Coffey Anderson and Will Banister played free concerts for customers, families and friends at the Azle grand opening, as well as the the joint Friona and Hereford grand opening. Customers in attendance also enjoyed free Pepsi and Frito-Lay products, free hot dogs, an appearance by Tony the Tiger and the chance to win exciting prizes.

“We are so pleased to bring these new stores to our long-time, loyal Allsup’s customers in Friona, Hereford and Azle, Texas,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We also believe it is essential to support the people and the communities we serve. That is why, in honor of these latest grand openings, we have made donations of $1,250 each to the Friona Volunteer Fire Department, the Friona Police Department, the Hereford Food Pantry, the Hereford Police Department, the Azle Police Department, the Azle Fire Department and EMS and the Azle Independent School District.”

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and by implementing data-driven decision making.