Lemonade Hard Seltzer

White Claw is introducing REFRSHR Lemonade, with exotic, rare flavor additions. Rolling out nationwide beginning this month, White Claw REFRSHR will debut with four distinct lemonade flavors — each crafted to deliver unique and different flavor profiles. The full list of flavors will include limón with calamansi, blood orange with black raspberry, blackberry with red cherry and strawberry with kiwi. White Claw is crafted with a BrewPure process which results in a clean tasting alcohol base. With 5% ABV, 100 calories and one gram of carbs, this new collection is available in 12-can variety packs nationwide.

White Claw

www.whiteclaw.com