Outdoor Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell products, announced the launch of the Purell CS4 All-Weather Dispensing System. This dispenser enables commercial and municipal buyers to confidently offer hand sanitizer and hand soap in outdoor or high-traffic areas. The new water-resistant dispenser is made with engineered resin that is over three times stronger than materials used in most dispensers, and its special graphite paint makes it resistant to UV fading.

This dispenser can be used in many outdoor situations, including at convenience stores, specifically at fuel stations, air pumps, car cleaning stations, restrooms and store/kiosk entrances.

GOJO Industries

www.gojo.com