Shell Continues Efforts to Decarbonize

With the new Accelerate to Zero program, the company will be working toward its goal of reducing on-road emissions to net-zero.

In an effort to drive decarbonization and meet sustainability targets, Shell Fleet Solutions has announced the launch of its new program called Accelerate to Zero. The program brings together a mix of solutions Shell has developed and integrates likeminded partners to tackle one of the greatest challenges that fleets face in this decade.

The four-step Accelerate to Zero program is tailored to Shell’s customers and helps fleet and mobility managers to determine and understand their current carbon footprint, evaluate their options for decarbonizing and build a roadmap for reducing their on-road emissions to zero and finally, to net-zero.

Through the program, Shell will support fleets with the shift toward decarbonization as they face the challenges of balancing costs, lowering total cost of ownership and exploring new mobility solutions. Data integration is key to the program, helping companies to move away from using multiple disparate channels to track fleet information toward a single, holistic view of their operations, highlighting key areas for improvement.

“Decarbonization is the biggest priority for fleets worldwide and Shell is committed to help businesses to lower their carbon emissions. As one of the largest players in business mobility, we are introducing this program to help our customers to build a clear pathway to net-zero emissions for their fleets. When we support our customers to become more efficient and more sustainable, we make them more successful. And this is why Accelerate to Zero is a fantastic program for our customers and prospects,” Giorgio Delpiano, senior vice president of fleet solutions and e-mobility at Shell, said.

Shell Fleet Solutions experts work through four key phases of the Accelerate to Zero program:

Diagnose — Partnering with customers to integrate and analyze their fleet data to establish clear decarbonization goals

Build — Providing expert guidance on vehicle and supply chain optimization to create a robust plan tailored to the needs of the customer’s business

Deploy — Delivering solutions that are fit for purpose leveraging Shell’s unique capabilities in telematics, electric mobility, carbon offset and mobile fueling across 50 markets worldwide

Realize — Monitoring and tracking results to reach zero and later net-zero emissions as planned

The Accelerate to Zero program is now available to Shell fleet customers in key markets in Europe and will be rolled out in 2023 across the globe. More information can be found on Shell’s website.