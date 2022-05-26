Frontier Brands Appoints Acosta as Exclusive Broker

The company makes this move in an effort to fulfill its growth objectives of expanding nationally.

Frontier Brands — which owns Frontier Cigars — has appointed Acosta as its exclusive national broker.

“With Acosta’s preeminence in the c-store segment, I believe the addition of Acosta as our exclusive broker is the perfect alignment in our growth objectives. Thus far, offering the finest leaf and highest quality cigars at excellent price points have been the keys to distinguishing our products in the marketplace. Now, Acosta affords us the opportunity to truly be a national brand,” Ryan Frailing, chief operating officer of Frontier, said.

Acosta, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., is a sales and marketing powerhouse behind recognized retail brands offered in the top convenience, value, club and large retail formats in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to represent Frontier Cigars throughout our network. Our research shows a continued growth pattern in mass-market cigars offered through the convenience channel. We believe Frontier offers the highest quality cigars in the mass-marketplace. This is consistent with our corporate philosophy to market only the best brands in a product category,” said Robert Smith, vice president for c-store operations for Acosta.

Frontier Cigars is a family of high-quality, mass-market cigars, offering two styles of cigars for the convenience store channel — Frontier Cheroots and Frontier XL, which are both manufactured in its Dominican Republic factory. Frontier utilizes premium quality Dominican and Nicaraguan tobacco filler wrapped in Pennsylvania broadleaf and Ecuadorian Connecticut wrappers. No HTL or any other synthetic ingredients are used in the manufacturing. Frontier cigars come in a variety of blends, such as honey, honey-berry, Russian cream and sweet aromatic.