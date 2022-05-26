How to Energize Your Retail Brand

This month, NAG Executive Director John Lofstock talks with Ernie Harker, Founder and President of Ernburn. After leading Maverik’s rebranding efforts in 2001 Ernie accepted a full-time position as Maverik’s Executive Director of Marketing in 2010 and Maverik’s brand took flight. He identified a shift in Maverik’s core customer, inspired Maverik’s audacious advertising campaigns, worked with the construction department to influence a more adventurous interior and exterior store design, articulated Maverik’s vision, and spearheaded Maverik’s audacious loyalty rewards program and social media strategy. Ernie discusses what brands must do to be successful in the competitive convenience store industry.

Ernie continues to develop brands and help convenience store chains reignite their brand energy. You can learn more about Ernie at https://ernburn.com.

