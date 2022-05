Furmano Foods has introduced a new product called Ancient Grains To Go, a plant-based fiber and protein snack or meal in convenient, ready-to-eat, individually packaged microwavable cups. The easy-to-prepare product can be found in three different flavors: chickpea chili with tomatoes, poblano peppers and sorghum; farro with sun-dried tomato; and sorghum with apples and brown sugar.

Furmano Foods

www.furmanos.com