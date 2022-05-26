Stewart’s Shops Offers Scholarships to Community College Graduates

The chain will be offering 40 scholarships of $1,000 to graduates looking to further their education at SUNY Empire.

Stewart’s Shops has announced that it will again be offering 40 community college graduates the chance to receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education at SUNY Empire. The scholarship — which can be used for undergraduate and graduate degrees — is available to any student who has received an associate degree from one of the participating community colleges.

The application process is quick and simple and can be found online. More information on the scholarship can be found on the Stewart’s Shops website.

In addition to the SUNY Empire scholarship, Stewart’s Shops also has a Make Your Own Scholarship program that awarded almost $500,000 to students that are the dependents of Stewart’s Shops employees this year.

