Vitamin-Infused Energy Drink

MSP — a women-owned beverage manufacturer and supplier — has announced the introduction of the Hog Bite Energy Drink. The beverage features a hint of citrus with added vitamins B6/B12 and taurine. It comes packed with 116 milligrams of caffeine per can. The original drink contains 100 calories, while the sugar-free option contains five calories. The energy drink will be initially marketed throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina and is available in 12-ounce cans.

MSP

www.hogbite.com