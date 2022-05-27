Fruit-Flavored and Peppermint Mini Gum

Gerrit J. Verburg Co. expanded its portfolio of nostalgic sweets with the introduction of MiniMini Chicles Gum, available as fruit-flavored or in sugar-free peppermint. The whimsical chewing gum will transport consumers back to their childhood as they enjoy the tiny bits of candy-coated gum in an easy-to-tear, easy-to-pour pouch.

MiniMini Chicles Fruit-Flavored Gum offers a medley of fruit flavors in bright colors — orange, pink, yellow and green — in a 0.79-ounce pouch. Sugar-free Peppermint Chicles comes in 0.58-ounce pouches. Both flavors of the classic product are gluten-free and GMO-free. Each pack has a suggested retail price of $1 and ships in 12 20-count displays per case.

