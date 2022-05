N!CK’S Smak Bars offer a healthy alternative for an after-workout snack. Smak Bars are nourishingly chilled with a cookie-dough-like texture, with 12-14 grams of protein, only four to six grams of net carbs, 170-180 calories and never any added sugars. Available in Choklad Peanöt Butter, Strawbär Cashew, Hazelnöt Choklad and Peanöt Cacao Nib, these keto-friendly snacks make for a nutritious anytime pick-me-up.

Nick’s

www.nicks.com