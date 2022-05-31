Casey’s Rewards Program Hits 5 Million Members

Casey’s loyalty program, Casey’s Rewards, has surpassed 5 million members after launching in early 2020. The program provides millions of Casey’s guests across 16 states the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash, fuel discounts or a donation to a local school of their choice.

“Casey’s Rewards is driving meaningful value for our guests and is a key piece to the strategic plan our company has been executing on the past two years. The number of guests who have joined our program demonstrates that if you’re shopping at Casey’s, you should be earning points with Casey’s Rewards — and we are thrilled with our guests’ response,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s CEO and president. “Thank you to our store leaders and team members who engage with our guests every day to keep Casey’s Rewards top-of-mind and build true loyalty through serving our guests.”

The loyalty program is delivered through Casey’s mobile app. In addition to earning points, customers can take advantage of program benefits like special offers and bonus points, as well as getting a free large pizza after purchasing ten.

“Casey’s Rewards is a digital-first program, which adds to its accessibility and the quality of our member data,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s vice president, digital experiences. “Our members are highly engaged — about half of our members shop using Rewards in our stores every month — providing us with information and feedback that enables us to further personalize their experience. We are leveraging our marketing technology capabilities to ensure we make every interaction with our guests as relevant as possible.”

In addition to being an easy way to order Casey’s handmade pizza, the app gives customers access to special offers and discounts on the things they buy every day. Members earn points on every order, plus they can use their phone number to earn points in store and at the pump.

“Our guests are at the center of everything we do. We’re always looking for ways to make shopping easier and to offer more savings to our guests. Casey’s Rewards gives them another reason to choose Casey’s. We listened to our guests and built a program with the benefits and features they told us were most important,” said Sebastian.

Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes, the company’s current summer marketing program, is a prime example of the convenience retailer embedding Casey’s Rewards at the heart of its marketing efforts. The summer-long sweepstakes offers Casey’s Rewards members the opportunity to win a summer adventure, free fuel for the summer or an instant prize by using Casey’s Rewards.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.