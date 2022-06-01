MAPCO Opens New Location in Tennessee

The chain adds to its existing 300 stores throughout the southeastern region of the U.S. and donated $5,000 to Columbia Central High School.

MAPCO has opened its first location in Columbia, Tenn. with its new “Store of the Future” design, featuring an open floor plan and modern interiors. The new store — located at 2301 Carmack Blvd. — is 5,600 square feet and has seven fueling stations.

MAPCO executives, board members and community leaders honored the grand opening alongside the store team with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31. The company also donated $5,000 to Columbia Central High School which will help fund the school’s athletic department. The school’s marching band and cheerleading team rounded out the celebration with a performance on site.

MAPCO company executives — including CEO Frederic Chaveyriat, Chief People and Culture Officer Amanda Davis, Chief Financial Officer Keith Slater and Chief Marketing Officer Tom Bowden — were in attendance alongside company board members, representatives from the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance and community partners from the Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Predators.

“At MAPCO, we always strive to provide our guests with unparalleled customer service and quality products,” said Frederic Chaveyriat. “As we continue to expand our service in the state of Tennessee, we are excited to bring to the Columbia community that same affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that has become synonymous with the MAPCO brand.”

The store will be the first to include a convenient cash-accepting self-checkout option for customers, along with unique offerings including an in-store Pizza Hut Express. The store also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastry, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 team members operating throughout Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi.