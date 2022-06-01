Tropical Fruit Juice Beverage

The Coca-Cola Co. launched Minute Maid Aguas Frescas — a brand new beverage line offering a refreshing twist on juice with a unique, bold taste. The Latin American-inspired juice beverage made from real fruit juices and natural flavors is available in three flavors: hibiscus, mango and strawberry. Aguas Frescas cans are non-carbonated so consumers can freely shake prior to drinking. Minute Maid Aguas Frescas is currently available nationwide in 16-ounce single-serve cans, with each can containing 45 calories and 11 grams of sugar per 8-ounce serving.

