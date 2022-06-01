TXB Offers Customers Prizes Throughout the Summer

Through its Summer Scratch and Win giveaway, the chain will offer daily and weekly prizes until the end of summer through its mobile app.

C-store and quick food operations chain Texas Born (TXB) is once again launching its annual Summer Scratch and Win giveaway, which offers customers the chance to win prizes daily through the TXB mobile app. The giveaway will take place from June 1 through August 31, with prizes being offered each day as well as one weekly winner who will be awarded free gas for a year.

“We love treating our guests through our Summer Scratch & Win giveaway each year, as it’s something they look forward to all year long,” said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager, TXB. “Nothing beats winning daily prizes, whether it’s a fun trip to Six Flags, free gas for a year or a juicy brisket sandwich to enjoy for lunch. We want TXB visitors to get the most out of summer every day by experiencing our fresh-made meals, snacks and beverages.”

This year’s prizes include a variety of big-ticket items, as well as candy bars, chips, drinks, snacks and fresh-made food. Big-ticket prizes include:

Free gas for a year (one winner per week)

Dallas Cowboys & Spurs tickets

Bluetooth speakers

Yeti tumblers and coolers

Six Flags Fiesta tickets

To redeem their prizes, winners simply show the cashier at the register the barcode produced on their phone by the scratch-and-win game for any in-store prize or fill out a form to have their prize shipped to them. Coupons earned through the game are valid for 24 hours, and guests can win one prize per day.

TXB is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With over 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.