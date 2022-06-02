7-Eleven Offers Customers Prizes Throughout the Summer

The prizes will be available each Friday at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores during the summer season.



7-Eleven is celebrating its “Brainfreeze Season” by offering customers exclusive prizes each Friday throughout the summer. Customers who purchase participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores can get a chance to win giveaways that are inspired by music, fashion and Slurpee drinks.

The chain is offering prizes such as tickets to events like the Life is Beautiful Festival and the Coca-Cola Float Fest, as well as tickets to meet and greets and signed merchandise from artists. To get a chance to enter the giveaway, customers must purchase select items through the Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty programs, or through the 7NOW delivery service. Additionally, when customers purchase the product featured on the 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they will earn double entries into the giveaway.

In addition to these prizes, the chain will also be offering custom fashion pieces through brand collaborations and a limited-edition apparel collection with a trendsetting streetwear designer.

“Music and fashion… and of course, Slurpee drinks… are the cultural fuel that inspires our customers and helps them celebrate even the small moments in life,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. “Whether it’s a song that you can’t help but dance to, an outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks, or that first sip of a Slurpee drink — we want to help our customers take these moments from 10 to 11 all summer long. Brainfreeze Season will give our customers the chance to win big — while spending little — by purchasing some of their favorite snacks in-stores or via 7NOW delivery.”

As an added bonus, customers can purchase $1 small Slurpee drinks all summer. More information about the promotion can be found on the 7-Eleven website.

