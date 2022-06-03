All-Natural Protein Bars

G2G protein bars are made with all-natural ingredients, no preservatives and plenty of protein. The bars come in multiple different flavors, ranging from peanut butter chocolate chip to almond oatmeal cookie. Each G2G bar contains 18 grams of protein and are also completely gluten-free. G2G bars are made with fresh and familiar ingredients and are always kept refrigerated. G2G bars are also very convenient and offer customers a chance to take a healthy snack with them on the go.

G2G

www.g2gbar.com