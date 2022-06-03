Temperature-Maintaining Containers

Inline Plastics announced the launch of Safe-T-Chef, an entirely new product family of polypropylene containers with patented tear-strip technology, designed to add layers of protection while maintaining the temperature of warm and hot foods. There are 12 options for the product, ranging in shape (rectangular, square and round) and capacity (from sizes of 12-35 ounces).

Inline created an all-clear, 360-degree smooth wall container, which allows for an appealing presentation that is also extremely user-friendly, as polypropylene is safe for both microwave and dishwasher use. Consumers can also serve and eat the foods directly from the container without the need to transfer to another plate or dish.

Inline Plastics

www.inlineplastics.com