Yesway Starts Fundraising Campaign for Texas Community

The chain announced the launch of the Uvalde Strong campaign to help Uvalde, Texas, community members and families.

Following the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Yesway has announced its Uvalde Strong fundraising campaign that aims to support the Uvalde community.

Through June 30, 2022, Yesway and Allsup’s customers will be invited to make $1, $5, $10 or larger donations at checkout.

“Everyone at Yesway is deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy, which hits very close to home, and we feel compelled to support our neighbors in Uvalde,” said Tom Trkla, Yesway’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to donating $25,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by the mass shooting tragedy. We ask our Yesway and Allsup’s customers to join us by making donations at our stores. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $50,000 for those whose lives have been irrevocably changed.”

More information on the Yesway Uvalde Strong fundraising campaign can be found on the company’s website.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 405 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s c-store chain.