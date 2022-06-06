Juicy Fruit-Flavored Candy

Hi-Chew has launched its all new Infrusions Orchard Mix, featuring three fruit flavors: Juicy Blood Orange, Juicy Peach and Juicy Strawberry. Each “chewlet” provides a burst of juicy flavor, while still maintaining Hi-Chew’s signature texture. More juiciness is added with infused concentrated apple puree and pieces of pectin jelly to mimic true-to-life, fruity flavors. Hi-Chew — which is also gluten free — contains no colors from synthetic sources. The Hi-Chew Infrusions Orchard Mix is offered in a four-ounce stand-up pouch for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and is rolling out now at select retailers nationwide.

Morinaga America

www.morinaga-america.com