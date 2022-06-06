On-The-Go Tamales

Fillo’s has announced the launch of Walking Tamales, which is a shelf-stable, clean-label tamale. Walking Tamales are designed to be consumed on the move and straight from the package or after having been heated in the microwave for 25 seconds. Walking Tamales connect traditional Latin American flavors with convenience, Flavors for the tamales include Bean Salsa Verde, Bean Salsa Roja, Bean Salsa Habanero, Mexican Chocolate Almond, Peanut Butter Piloncillo and Strawberry Coconut. Walking Tamales are available either as a variety pack or in single flavors.

Fillo’s

www.fillos.com