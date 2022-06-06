Rutter’s Ups Starting Wage to $17 Per Hour

This is the company’s sixth increase to their starting wage in the last three years.

As the summer gets into full swing, Rutter’s announced another increase to its starting wage, which will now begin at $17.00 per hour.

This is the company’s first increase in 2022, and sixth in three years. That is more than a 60% increase in wages, since December 2019. Rutter’s team members and field employees will see a wage increase, with full-time team members earning over $35,000 per year.

The convenience store industry and all of retail is in hiring mode thanks to the pandemic-fueled labor shortage. Hourly wages and salaries are at all-time highs as businesses look to solidify their workforce.

“We have fantastic employees at Rutter’s and want to recognize them for their continued dedication to being industry leaders,” said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter’s vice president of human resources. “As the summer of 2022 gets going, we’re thrilled to increase our wages again for our team members and field employees, and want to thank them for their efforts.”

As Rutter’s continues to grow, it seeks great people to join its team, Cramer added.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. In addition to being a Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, it has received awards as the one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021 by Forbes, 4th Best Gas Station Brand in 2021 by USA Today, ranked #2 in York County’s Top Private Companies and #3 in Pennsylvania’s Top Private Companies by Central Penn Business Journal in 2021. The company operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.