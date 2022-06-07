Oil Delivery, Pickup and Recycling Service

Frontline International has launched OilCare, a new oil service that combines fresh oil delivery and used oil pickup and rendering rebates with high-quality oil handling equipment and high-tech monitoring and analytics. Oil handling equipment is installed on site and remains for a low monthly cost. Proprietary OilCare software schedules fresh oil delivery in response to real-time volumes. Drivers deliver ULTRA35 boxed oil and stock the EZ-Oil rack. They then retrieve the previously used, high-quality HDPE jugs from the store and return them to local distribution, where they are processed for reclamation and repurposed into recycled plastic and boxes. Used oil is recovered by renderers and rebates are delivered directly to customers’ accounts.

Frontline International

www.frontlineii.com