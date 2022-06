Funables has launched a new candy called Twistables Triple Berry Twist. Available nationwide, each pack blends three family-favorite fruit flavors including Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry into one bite. Twistables Triple Berry Twist is made with real fruit juice and is an excellent source of vitamin C. The six-count pack has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.69-$3.19, and the 12-count pack has a SRP of $4.59-$5.19.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com