Tropical Smoothie CBD Oil for Relaxation

Sky Wellness released a collection of CBD oils, including its Relax Tropical Smoothie CBD oil. The oil is made from pure, high-quality, cannabidiol oil from U.S.-grown and -manufactured hemp, with all-natural subtle flavoring. The oil drops are available in four potencies: 250 milligrams, 500 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams and 1,500 milligrams. Sky Wellness also released a recipe for a CBD spritzer. Consumers can place seven ice cubes in a glass with one dropper of Sky Wellness Relax Tropical Smoothie CBD oil drops. Limoncello sparkling water should then be poured over the ice. Adding a slice of lemon is optional.

Sky Wellness

www.skywellness.com