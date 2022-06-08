Truffle-Filled Chocolate

Hershey launched the new Hershey’s Nuggets Chocolate Truffles, which comes in both dark and milk chocolate. Hershey’s Nuggets Dark Chocolate Truffles — which feature red wrapping — are a rich, bite-sized snack that has a thick layer of dark chocolate with truffle filling on the inside. Hershey’s Nuggets Milk Chocolate Truffles — which feature blue wrapping — also feature a thick layer of chocolate and a truffle filling. Both flavors come in a large share pack.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com