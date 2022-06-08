Vice President of ADD South Passes Away

ADD sadly announced the passing of Mark Collins, who worked with the company for more than 35 years.

Vice president of Advanced Digital Data (ADD Systems) South Mark Collins has sadly passed away after more than 35 years of working in the industry. It is noted that Collins made an indelible mark on ADD’s products, team members and clients through his years of service, expertise and friendship.

Collins spent his whole career in the petroleum industry. Not long after graduating college, he joined Independent Computer Consultants (ICC), where he gained experience in the heating oil, burner service and welding supply industries. In 1987, he brought his expertise to Petroleum Software Systems (PSS).

There he was responsible for the design, installation and support of ERP software solution for diversified petroleum distributors. The product he first specialized in was the home heat segment of the industry. This was an area Collins was so knowledgeable in at this point that he was frequently asked to speak about the science of Degree Days and delivery forecasts at many of the oil associations in the northeast. At PSS he used his knowledge not only to help develop the product, but also to establish very successful software installation and support procedures that were followed for years to come.

Collins continued to contribute to PSS until it was sold to Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1994. There, he took on the role of operations and product manager and was responsible for downstream petroleum distribution solutions. He worked on several large projects with clients in the U.S. and abroad.

In 1999, EDS sold its petroleum software division to ADD Systems. Collins was instrumental in the acquisition and worked with ADD founder, Bruce A. Bott, to create a smooth transition for his team and clients. Collins took on the role of vice president of ADD South where he continued to passionately develop software and oversee the Orlando, Fla., office.

“Mark’s contributions have been immeasurable. He was not just a co-worker, but also a good friend as well,” said Rob Culbertson, senior vice president and chief operating officer at ADD.

“I feel lucky to have worked with Mark and to have his signature on many of the products we market today,” said Bruce C. Bott, president of ADD. “I’ll miss Mark, and he will be missed by everyone he came in contact with. He was a talented, knowledgeable, soft-spoken gentlemen.”