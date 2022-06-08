Wawa to Expand Footprint to Nashville

The Tennessee location is set to open in 2025 as the chain makes efforts to enter new markets.

Wawa has announced plans to expand its footprint to Nashville, Tenn., in addition to its continued growth in current market areas and adjacent markets including the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama and North Carolina. Wawa plans to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future.

“With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. “We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond.”

Wawa — a privately held company — began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores in 2022. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.