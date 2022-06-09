Chester’s Launches Limited-Time Spicy Honey Garlic Chicken

The popular item will be available on the Chester's menu throughout the summer after a successful debut at Love's Travel Stops in 2020.

Fried chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) Chester’s Chicken announced it is adding the popular Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites to its menu after a successful launch in 2020 at Love’s Travel Stops. The new flavor will be available at all 1,200 Chester’s locations throughout the summer, now through Labor Day.

The sandwich and bites feature Chester’s signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken “sauced and tossed” in Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce to give a spicy, garlicy blend of sweet and heat.

Consumers continue to seek out spicier menu options — with 62% saying they like or love spicy flavors or foods. In response, spicy chicken sandwiches now appear on more than half (55%) of QSR menus. Using Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce, Chester’s Honey Stung Chicken combines the on-trend honey and garlic flavor profiles with the heat of Frank’s RedHot to give consumers bold flavors.

Honey Stung Chicken follows the spring rollout of Chester’s new Hot N Spicy Poultry Rub, which, when paired with Chester’s Hot N Spicy Breading, increases heat and flavor on its Bone-In Chicken and all-white meat Super Tenders.

“We’ve already staked claim that we’ve been making the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet for decades,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “We’re now turning up the heat with our new extra spicy seasoning as well as fan-favorite Honey Stung Chicken, available this summer only to add a kick to the road trip season.”

Chester’s Chicken is a QSR concept with 1,200 active locations and over 50 years of business. Chester’s offers high-quality fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester’s menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts.