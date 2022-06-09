Gulf Oil Selects Platform for New Loyalty Program

It decided to use Stuzo's Open Commerce Platform to meet the needs of consumers through the digital loyalty and payments program.

Gulf Oil — after launching its roll-back fuel discounts mobile payment app Gulf Pay in 2017 — has selected Stuzo’s Open Commerce Platform for its new digital loyalty program.

To build upon the success of Gulf Pay, the company will launch its next evolution on Stuzo’s Open Commerce Platform with intelligent 1-1 loyalty, contactless commerce and cross-channel member loyalty capabilities later this year.

“To meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers, we selected Stuzo to help bring our vision for a seamless and personalized loyalty journey to life,” said Gulf’s Vice President of Marketing and Payments Nikki Fales.

The new program will utilize Stuzo’s patent pending Wallet Steering System to hyper-personalize Gulf’s fuel offers and payments program capabilities, delivering more reasons for consumers to remain engaged and providing additional insights and revenue for Gulf’s network of branded distributors and dealers.

“This next evolution of Gulf Pay empowers our distributors and dealers to personalize the consumer experience — at the pump and in store — and to profitably drive loyalty,” said Fales.

Gulf will be utilizing Stuzo’s suite of products, Open Commerce Activate and Transact and Experience to build and scale a program that delivers measurable business outcomes to its portfolio of retailers. The new program will launch to consumers in 2022.

“Our mission is to help Gulf steer a greater share of consumer wallets to the Gulf brand and its distribution partners and drive increased consumer lifetime value,” said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer, Stuzo. “We are honored to partner with Gulf on this journey.”

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide.