Pops Mart Adds Cryptocurrency ATMs

The ATMs will be available at Pops Mart locations in the Columbia, S.C., area after the chain announced a partnership with Coin Cloud.

Pops Mart Fuels has partnered with Coin Cloud to install cryptocurrency ATMs in stores in and around the greater Columbia, S.C., area. Customers can now buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and more than 40 other digital currencies with cash.

Operating 24 convenience stores, Pops Mart Fuels customers now have access to cryptocurrency and digital asset options through Coin Cloud’s easy-to-use and convenient DCMs.

“The opportunity to bring Bitcoin to our loyal customers is a perfect addition to our two dozen stores conveniently located across the Greater Columbia-area,” said David Taylor, chief marketing officer at Pops Mart Fuels. “We strive to deliver the latest and greatest as it relates to convenience and Coin Cloud’s digital currency machines are just that and more.”

“Our mission is to bring digital currency capabilities to everyone, and this partnership expands our growing footprint in South Carolina,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “We’re excited to serve Columbia’s residents and proud to join the amazing team at Pops.”

Coin Cloud ATMs offer Bitcoin and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Celsius (CEL), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG) and ApeCoin (APE).