7-Eleven Celebrates 95th Year With Free Drinks and $1 Deals

The chain announced that rewards members will receive a coupon for a free small Slurpee that is valid from July 1-11.

7-Eleven, in celebration of its 95th year in business, has announced Slurpee Day — an event that will take place across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores. In honor of the milestone, customers will have 11 days to redeem a free Slurpee drink.

On July 1, a coupon for one free small Slurpee drink will be loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members. The free small Slurpee drink offer is redeemable in-store from July 1-11.

In addition to this offer, customers can also purchase small Slurpee drinks for just $1 in-store at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, as well as on the 7Now delivery app throughout the summer.

The stores will offer a variety of flavors of Slurpees, including Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada and Coca-Cola. Stores will also offer limited-time-only flavors such as Mango Lemonade and What the Fanta, a secret flavor that is designed to trick customers.

The chain is also offering $1 deals on select snacks during this time period at all participating locations, including deals on roller grill items like Big Bite hot dogs and taquitos, as well as mini tacos and pizza. Any size iced coffee will also be just $1.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. “And 11 days of free Slurpee drinks is just the beginning. With a mystery Slurpee flavor, dollar deals on all roller grill items including Big Bite hot dogs and fan-favorite snacks and drinks such as pizza slices and any size iced coffee, this Slurpee Day is shaping up to be quite the celebration.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.