One-At-A-Time Lid Dispenser

CFS Brands released the new EZ-Fit hot lid dispenser, which offers customers a more sanitary way to retrieve lids without spreading germs by having them available within the counter and dispensed one-at-a-time. The unit can be mounted vertically or horizontally, making for easy in-counter installation. The dispenser contains four interchangeable rubber gaskets that fit a wide variety of lid shapes and sizes. The unit also helps to reduce the number of wasted lids while increasing the cleanliness of the beverage stations.

CFS Brands

https://www.cfsbrands.com