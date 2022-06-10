Oscar W. Larson Acquires Compliance Management Company

The company announced the acquisition of Crompco, bolstering its position as a turn-key solutions provider.

In an effort to further establish itself as a turn-key solutions provider for convenience store and QSR customers nationwide, Oscar W. Larson (OWL) has announced the acquisition of Crompco.

Crompco is a turn-key provider of compliance management, site inspection, managed services and information services for fuel infrastructure across the U.S.

The company offers customers a full line of compliance management services; Accumeasure, a proprietary advanced meter calibration service with a nationwide reach; the Vault, Crompco’s proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) and data management platform; as well as parts distribution and light construction services.

“Crompco’s breadth of solutions, stellar reputation for quality work and customer service, and nationwide reach are a perfect fit for the OWL platform,” said Charlie Burns, president of OWL.

“Crompco’s success has been driven by our commitment delivering both the highest quality of service and the best possible customer experience,” said Crompco CEO Rusty Carfagno. “We are excited about the partnership with the OWL team and the ability to better serve our customers as a result.”

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Mich., Oscar Larson is an end-to-end equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services to energy infrastructure and other customers across multiple regions.