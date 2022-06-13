Winning the Last Mile and Boosting Online Sales

This month, CStore Decisions Editor John Lofstock speaks with Elie Y.Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS) to discuss retail trends, including e-commerce, winning the battle for the last mile and expanding a loyalty program. With vast retail industry knowledge gained from having owned over a dozen retail establishments, Elie has refined insight into the mindset and needs of the retail business owner. Elie coordinated the creation of the NRSPoint of Sale (POS) system and NRS PAY merchant services, combined with a loyalty and rewards network for IDT’s five million-plus customers.