General Mills has launched its new flavor of Pillsbury Mini Soft-Baked Cookies — Confetti. This bite-sized cookie gives customers a new option, in addition to existing flavors Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip. The snacks are individually wrapped and convenient for on the go. The cookies are available in bulk, in units of nine boxes with six packages each of three-ounce bags. The product has a suggested retail price of $1.69.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com