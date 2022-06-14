Hunt Brothers Launches Summer Sweepstakes Program

Hunt Brothers Pizza has launched its “Enter to Adventure” Summer Sweepstakes program, which gives customers who purchase whole pizzas from c-stores the chance to win outdoor adventure prizes. The offer will extend from now until July 25, and participants can enter through the QR code on Hunt Brothers Pizza boxes or the Hunt Brothers Pizza website.

“Hunt Brothers Pizza is proud to support our partners in continued efforts to drive consumers to their locations through exciting and unique promotions such as this new ‘Enter to Adventure’ Summer Sweepstakes,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza director of marketing. “This sweepstakes gives us a great opportunity to support our hardworking store partners, offering a new way to engage their consumers with their favorite pizza offerings. We’re excited to play a role in helping our partners connect with and celebrate their local community.”

The grand prize winner of the sweepstakes program will receive an E-Z-GO Liberty; the first place winner will receive a $5,000 shopping spree from Academy Sports + Outdoors; the 50 second place winners will receive Kevin Harvick Special Edition Wiley X Peak Sunglasses; and the 15 third place winners will receive a fishing package with gear from Realtree Fishing and Igloo Coolers.

With more than 8,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza is a trusted and recognized brand nationwide, making store partners a pizza destination through the strength of the company’s consistent offerings and services. The family-owned national pizza brand continually supports c-stores by providing partnership materials and signage year-round as part of its pizza program.