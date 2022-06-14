Mountain Dew Summer Flavors

Mtn Dew Baja Blast and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar are back, along with two new tropical flavors: Baja Mango Gem and pineapple-flavored Baja Gold. Also, the Baja Blast flavor is available as an energy drink with the launch of Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast, with added benefits of citicoline and caffeine, all with zero added sugar. The company is also giving customers a chance to win a case of never-before-released Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive. Customers can win the exclusive flavor through the Lost Treasure of Baja Island Sweepstakes, where only 18,000 cases of the flavor will be available.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com