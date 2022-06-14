Peppermint CBD Oil for Relief

Sky Wellness’ Relief Peppermint CBD Oil is made from pure, high-quality cannabidiol oil from U.S.-grown and -manufactured hemp, with subtle all-natural flavoring. The oil drops are available in four potencies: 250 milligrams, 500 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams and 1,500 milligrams. It’s safe, affordable, legal and easy to use, and also THC free, GMO free, gluten free and vegan. Sky Wellness also shared a recipe for a CBD Mojito. To create the drink, consumers need to muddle one tablespoon of sugar with leaves from mint using a pestle and mortar. They then need to put a handful of crushed ice into two tall glasses. The next step is to divide the juice from three limes between the glasses with the mint mix. Consumers can add one dropper of Sky Wellness Relief Peppermint CBD oil to each glass and top off with soda water.

Sky Wellness

www.skywellness.com