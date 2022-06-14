TPE Trade Show Expands Show Floor

Previously known as the Tobacco Plus Expo, the trade show has changed its name to the Total Product Expo to showcase more inventory needs.

TPE — which previously stood for Tobacco Plus Expo — will now include more exhibitors at its annual trade show that focus on categories other than tobacco, alternative and tobacco-related exhibitors. While these exhibitors will still be in attendance, the trade show has changed its name to Total Product Expo (TPE) to include the new additions that will come in 2023.

Transitioning to the Total Product Expo is a natural progression for the show, offering its attendees even more convenience in one place, with new categories including snacks, beverages, point-of-sale items, general merchandise, gifts and more.

“We are really pleased with the increasing success of TPE and are excited about the potential of our evolution to the Total Product Expo in 2023,” said Jason Carignan, president of Tobacco Media Group, the host company for TPE. “Every year we seek feedback from the show and have consistently heard attendees ask for category expansion so more business can get done in one shot. This year we are answering the call, giving our customers an array of new exhibitors with products that their customers want and need. TPE23. We think the name has a nice ring to it.”

TPE23 is increasing its show floor by 30% and will feature a dedicated space for the new brands and product categories. The trade show will be held February 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Attendee registration officially opens in September 2022.

The first B2B buying show of the year, TPE has traditionally featured a full spectrum of tobacco, vapor, alternative accessories and general merchandise products that serve the needs of independent convenience retailers, smoke shops, local distributors, cash and carry and liquor stores. With thousands of products being offered at the show, TPE23 is further expanding its aperture to include brands and products in new categories.